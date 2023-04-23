Daniel Hemric’s car flips upside down as the ‘Big One’ comes out at Talladega in AG-Pro 300

A scary scene ensued during the AG-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, as Daniel Hemric’s Chevrolet car flipped upside down in what led to the “Big One” on the famed racetrack.

With three laps to go in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Hemric was in the lead as the cars reached a turn. But while Hemric tried to get over to block Sheldon Creed’s No. 2 Chevy trying to make a push into the lead, he was a bit late and the result wasn’t pretty.

Creed’s car smashed into Hemric’s back left tire and he immediately spun around, which caused mayhem among the other drivers. As Hemric’s No. 11 car spun out of control, it began hitting those behind him, eventually causing a massive pile-up, which is known as the “Big One” in racing.

Through the wreckage and smoke on the Talladega track. Hemric’s car was seen turned upside down when the red caution flag came out.

The safety crew was quick to get out to Hemric, who was just fine when the smoke cleared.

“I just got too far out it looks it. I was for sure late on the block there, should’ve committed,” he said after the race, which he finished 34th after he couldn’t finish.

“Super big thanks to NASCAR, all the safety crew. That’s the first time I’ve ever been over I think aside from go-kart racing.”

Hemric wasn’t the only crash in this race that took over three hours. Blaine Perkins ended up being brought to a local hospital for precautionary reasons after a wreck as well.

There were 15 cars that couldn’t finish the race, many of which came during the Hemric crash. It’s also a tough way for Hemric to go out because he had the lead with just a couple laps left to finish.

However, he understood everyone was just trying to win at Talladega, so Creed’s decision to push his Chevy at that turn didn’t cause any other animosity.

Creed would finish second in the race, while Jeb Burton’s No. 8 car crossed the checkered flag first to win the race. He gained 57 points with the victory.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500 is also at Talladega this weekend, as the flag will wave on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Denny Hamlin will lead the cars out on the track in first pole position.