Daniel Jones, Giants agreed to contract extension via ‘pinky swear’ 4 minutes before deadline: report

Daniel Jones’ contract extension with the New York Giants came down the wire as they only had about five minutes to spare last week before the franchise tag deadline hit.

Jones and the Giants worked out a four-year contract extension as it appeared the former Duke standout did enough in his first season under Brian Daboll to warrant the new deal. The contract is worth $160 million, officially locking in their quarterback for the long term.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In The Monday Morning Quarterback, NFL journalist Albert Breer broke down how the negotiations played out over the course of the winter with Jones hiring new agents and those representatives working with the Giants to get the deal done in the 11th hour.

With four minutes to go until the deadline, Jones and the Giants were still at an impasse. Both sides were still working out a deal to put the finishing touches on what Jones’ incentives could look like to increase the value of his deal. Breer wrote that Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he trusted Jones but joked he did not trust Brian Murphy, Jones’ agent and the president of Athletes First.

GIANTS AGREE TO TERMS WITH BUDDING STAR LINEBACKER BOBBY OKEREKE: REPORT

“Schoen suggested they shake on the deal, absent a real contract,” Breer wrote. “Murphy responded that a pinky swear and a hug would be better. So they locked pinkies, and hugged, and the deal was agreed to with four minutes to spare.”

Jones and the Giants would agree to the extension and tag running back Saquon Barkley at the same time. All with just a few minutes left to spare. The deal could be worth up to $195 million with incentives.

“That’s the only way this deal worked, is both sides were willing to roll up their sleeves and forget about traditional negotiating tactics, not worry about who’s calling who or whose turn it is to give a proposal, and just work our asses off,” Murphy said.

“Because this was the best result for everybody. It was just really good. I was proud of the transparency throughout the process, we were very up front and open with Joe and his whole team, and they were with us … No one hid the fact that we wanted to get this done. It’s the right result, 100%.”