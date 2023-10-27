Daniel Jones ruled out for Jets matchup; Brian Daboll noncommittal whether QB will suit up again this season

The New York Giants rewarded veteran quarterback Daniel Jones with a multi-year contract extension this past offseason.

The fifth-year signal-caller is coming off arguably the best season of his NFL career, but his 2023 campaign has gotten off to a rough start.

Now, for the third consecutive week, the Giants will have to play without Jones. On Friday, Coach Brian Daboll confirmed Jones will miss the team’s Week 8 matchup against the rival New York Jets due to a neck injury.

Jones is believed to have initially injured his neck during a Week 5 game against the Dolphins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyrod Taylor started at quarterback the last two games and is expected to be under center Sunday. Taylor has thrown for 479 yards and two touchdowns over his two starts and is 2-0 as a starter this season.

GIANTS’ KAYVON THIBODEAUX EXPLAINS KEY DIFFERENCE HE’S SEEING ON HIS FILM THIS YEAR COMPARED TO ROOKIE SEASON

The Giants have only scored 14 points with Taylor under center, but the offense has been efficient. The team is averaging more than 80 more yards per game with Taylor at the helm.

New York’s offense has also undergone some personnel changes, which seems to have given Taylor some additional time to make throws from the pocket.

Taylor has historically been a quarterback who takes care of the football, and he has yet to throw an interception this season. Although Taylor’s sample size for this year is still relatively small, his passer rating is more than 25 points higher than Jones’.

There seems to be concern whether Jones will suit up again at all this season. Daboll seemed noncommittal on Jones’ 2023 outlook.

He did not give a definitive answer when he was asked Friday if the quarterback will play again this year.

“He’s getting better, and we’ll see where he is next week,” Daboll said repeatedly.

The Giants and Jets are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium Sunday.