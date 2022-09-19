Danny Willet loses Fortinet Championship after disastrous three-putt finish

The 2022 PGA Tour season was off to a dramatic start on Sunday after Danny Willett seemingly handed Max Homa his fifth title on the Tour after a disastrous three-putt finish on the final hole of the Fortinet Championship.

Willet, whose lone win on the Tour came in 2016 at Augusta National, was leading Homa by one stroke when his game collapsed on the 18th hole.

“Disappointing way to finish but first out of the season. Like I said, to be in contention, things are in a good place. We’ll live to fight another day,” he said after the tournament.

Homa hit an incredible 33-foot shot to birdie, but his title was in serious danger with Willet just a three-foot putt away from claiming victory. He hit his 3-foot, 7-inch putt too hard. It grazed the lip and ran 4 feet, 8 inches past the hole.

His putt to tie did not look much better.

“[These] things happen. Luckily we’ve been in a good position all week and then unfortunate things happen when you feel like you need them most,” Willet said.

“It’s a shame with how it finished but I’m pretty sure those are the only short putts we’ve missed all week. Just a shame to do it when I did. One of them things. At times you wish you could rewind time. We learn from it and move on.”

Homa finished the day 4-under 66 for a total of 16-under 272 and now heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, as a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup with three wins in the past 12 months.

“That was crazy. I still don’t really know what happened,” Homa said. “Just kind of one of those weekends you just had to hang around.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.