Daron Payne, Commanders agree to new four-year contract: reports

Daron Payne, the defensive tackle fresh off his first Pro Bowl season with the Washington Commanders, agreed to a four-year deal to re-join the team for the 2023 season and beyond, according to multiple reports.

Payne and the Commanders agreed to an extension worth $90 million, with $60 million guaranteed, according to The Associated Press. It is the second-biggest contract for a defensive tackle in NFL history, trailing only Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald’s deal which paid him $95 million and $65 million guaranteed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Commanders tweeted a very happy-looking emoji as word of the deal started to circulate in the NFL world.

Payne had his best season with Washington yet in 2022. In 17 games, he had 11.5 sacks and 64 combined tackles. Both marks were career-highs. He also set a personal best for QB hits with 20 and passes defended with five.

DOLPHINS LAND ALL-PRO JALEN RAMSEY IN SHOCKING TRADE WITH RAMS: REPORT

He has played in every game since the 2020 season.

Washington selected Payne in the first round of the 2018 draft with the 13th pick. The Commanders’ defense was third in yards allowed and seventh in points allowed in 2022.

The Commanders now have Payne and Jonathan Allen locked up on multiyear contracts while a decision on what to do with Chase Young looms next. Washington has to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option. Young suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and missed a lot of the 2022 season recovering.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.