Darrell Brooks found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in Waukesha Christmas parade massacre

Darrell Brooks, the 40-year-old Milwaukee man accused of plowing a Ford Escape SUV through a Christmas parade in nearby Waukesha last year, has been found guilty of six intentional first-degree homicide counts and dozens of other charges – Wisconsin’s equivalent of murder – in a trial over the deaths of six and injuries to dozens more.

Brooks made several objections over “subject matter jurisdiction” before the jury returned. Judge Jennifer Dorow invited the jurors back. Brooks made a series of requests for documents, Dorow said they were noted and denied.

The decision came after a 23-day trial which saw the defendant, who was representing himself, ejected from the courtroom multiple times for disruptive behavior.

He attacked the credibility of witnesses on the stand, raised frivolous objections and at one point went on a 50-minute rant asserting that the court had a conflict of interest, and he had not been able to “face his accuser.”

The paradegoers who Brooks killed on Nov. 21, 2021 were Jackson Sparks, 8, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, LeAnna Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Wilhelm, 81.

“Burn in hell you piece of s—,” someone yelled from the gallery before Dorow got to the jury’s decision on the third murder charge. The judge ordered him out of the room.

It took Dorow roughly a half-hour to read through all of the jury’s decisions. Afterward, she thanked and dismissed the jurors and entered judgments of conviction on all 76 counts.

She set a scheduling hearing for 1 p.m. CT Monday and asked both sides to give estimates for how long they would need to present their sentencing remarks. She said sentencing would come at a later date. Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.

“No surprise here,” the California defense attorney Lara Yeretsian told Fox News Digital after the hearing. “Unless Brooks was delusional, he must have known this trial would not end well for him.”

Jurors entered deliberations Tuesday evening and requested several exhibits: the map that lays out the location of victims and police officers were during the attack, a picture of Erika Patterson, Brooks’ ex-girlfriend, and surveillance video which shows members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies members hit with the SUV in the attack.

Brooks objected. Judge Dorow overruled him.

Jurors broke for the evening at 8 p.m. CT and resumed Wednesday morning.

In closing arguments Monday, Waukesha District Attorney Sue Opper said Brooks displayed an “utter disregard for human life” and that “overwhelming evidence” in favor of a conviction had been introduced at trial.

“Not one person had to be hurt that day if he had just stopped driving,” she said.

Brooks, in his closing, asked the jury to disagree and let him off the hook.

“One thing that I believe that you have not been privy to is the truth of your rights and your duties being the jury,” he said. “The fact that you and you alone, have the power, not well-prepared DAs with well-prepared and clearly rehearsed speeches, exhibits, a lot of theatrics. Frankly, not the judge. You and you alone have the power. You and you alone decide what is truth and what isn’t truth.”

Brooks has a history of criminal behavior – and convictions – stretching back to 1999, involving domestic violence, child sex crimes, drugs and more on a 50-page rap sheet.

He is a registered sex offender in Nevada. He was convicted of obstructing an officer in 2005 and 2003. In 2002 he had another felony marijuana charge. In 2010 he pleaded no contest to felony strangulation charges after allegedly attacking a woman during an argument about phone calls. In 2012 he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor bail jumping and marijuana charges. A year earlier he pleaded guilty to felony marijuana charges and resisting arrest.

Nonetheless, a Milwaukee judge freed him on $1,000 just days before the attack after he allegedly used the same SUV to run over his child’s mother in a domestic dispute. At the same time he was dealing with those charges, he was out on bail for firing an illegal handgun during an argument with his nephew. There were no injuries reported in that incident.

In Brooks’ first remarks from behind bars last year, he told Fox News Digital that he felt “demonized” and “dehumanized” following his arrest.

