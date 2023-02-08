David DePape appears in court for hearing in Paul Pelosi hammer attack case

David DePape appeared before a federal judge in California Wednesday for a status hearing about charges he assaulted Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker.

According to a reporter from local ABC7, prosecutors told Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley they have turned over 16,000 pages of discovery materials and plan to hand the defense more, including police body camera footage, surveillance video and forensic information from an FBI search.

A judge in DePape’s state case released Capitol Police footage of the incident, which appeared to show DePape breaking into the home by breaking a glass door. Video also appeared to show DePape and Pelosi both holding a hammer when police responded to the house. DePape allegedly refused to drop the hammer when police instructed him to do so, then swung the hammer at Pelosi, striking him in the head.

Authorities say DePape admitted to swinging the hammer at Mr. Pelosi with “full force.”

The 42-year-old DePape, however, pleaded not guilty to federal charges in November.

DePape faces charges in the federal case of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. The charges carry maximum penalties of 20 and 30 years in prison, respectively.

DePape’s next court date is reportedly scheduled for March 15, and he is remaining in state custody for the time being.

In his state case, he faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening a family member of a public official. He pleaded not guilty to those as well.