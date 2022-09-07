Davis Love III finalizes Team USA Presidents Cup roster

The United States Presidents Cup roster is complete, and the stacked roster will hold a significant advantage over their International team counterparts.

Davis Love III made his six captain’s picks for Team USA on Wednesday, selecting six of the top 26 golfers in the world.

Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, and Kevin Kisner will join the six golfers who qualified for the tournament via the Presidents Cup standings.

Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, and Tony Finau round out Team USA for the Cup which is scheduled for September 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“It’s still going to be that stadium, that first tee, American flags and ‘Go USA,'” Love said about Team USA being favored. “This is their 12-man team that has never played together before. They want to win for this team. I don’t think we’ll have to do too much messaging or motivation. Certainly, you don’t want to be on a losing team ever.”

It’s the youngest U.S. team in history, according to ESPN, and will be facing an International squad without the services of Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann after the two joined Golf.

“We understand exactly the mountain that we have in front of us: Possibly the best American team ever assembled if you look at them on paper with their accomplishments and what their world rankings are,” International team captain Trevor Immelman said Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and Sungjae Im of South Korea are the highest-ranked members of the International team. Team USA has won the last eight Presidents Cups and leads the all-time series 11-1-1.