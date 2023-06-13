D’Backs manager Torey Lovullo ejected after intense exchange with Phillies star JT Realmuto

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo had a heated moment with Philadelphia Phillies star J.T. Realmuto on Monday night after one of his players was hit by a pitch in consecutive at-bats.

Phillies starting pitcher Matt Strahm hit outfielder Corbin Carroll in the first inning and again in the third inning. After the second hit, Lovullo came out of the dugout and got into an intense exchange with Realmuto.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arizona’s third base coach Tony Perezchica held Lovullo back as both teams’ benches cleared and gathered around home plate. Home plate umpire Vic Carapaza ejected Lovullo while the fracas was ongoing.

“I knew going out there that I had no right to go out there and the umpire said to me, ‘I’m going to need to eject you if you don’t get off the field right now,’” Lovullo said afterward, via MLB.com. “And I said, ‘Well, I’m not leaving,’ and that’s why I got thrown out.”

ANGELS’ PHIL NEVIN EXPLODES AT UMPIRE AFTER THIRD STRIKE CALL

Strahm was seen jawing at someone in the Diamondbacks dugout after Christian Walker flew out. Arizona outfielder Josh Rojas was ejected after the second confrontation, which prompted Jeff Banister to come out and talk to Carapazza.

Arizona would end up with the 9-8 win. Realmuto hit for the cycle in the loss.

The catcher explained things from his perspective.

“I think it looked a little worse on video than what it actually was,” he added. “Because he wasn’t challenging me at all. He wasn’t saying anything derogatory. He was just backing his player up. At one point he was saying, ‘I would do the same thing for you. If you were on my team I’d back you up, too,’ and pointing at my chest.

“It looked like he was saying something bad to me, but he really wasn’t. He was just defending his player.”

Lovullo said he has nothing but respect for Realmuto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.