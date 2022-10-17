DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother’s porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood

A 15-year-old fatally shot on his grandmother’s front porch in Washington, D.C., last week reportedly was killed less than a mile away from where his father was also murdered roughly one year ago.

At approximately 3:39 p.m. on Thursday, Andre Robertson, Jr., 15, was fatally shot in the 500 block of 48th Place, NE.

The Metropolitan Police Department said on Friday it’s seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information regarding the homicide, and no arrests have been announced since then.

FOX 5 DC reported that police are searching for three suspects who allegedly hopped out of a metallic sedan and approached Robertson, Jr., in front of the residence, opening fire while several other people were also on the porch. The suspect got back into the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Sixth District Commander Darnel Robinson said about 50 children were getting off school buses when the shooting unfolded, and a lockdown went into effect at Kelly Miller Middle School. Officers arrived at the scene to find the teen unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“It’s heartbreaking, these press conferences don’t become any easier, especially when it involves a 15-year-old,” Robinson said. “We’re just asking for the community’s help to close this case.”

The suspect vehicle was found later Thursday night burned in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

This comes about a year after the 15-year-old’s father, Andre Robertson, was murdered on Oct. 1, 2021. At approximately 11:57 p.m., he suffered from blunt force trauma to the head in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace, NE, police said. The 30-year-old subsequently succumbed to his injuries following the assault.

WTOP reported that Robertson’s cousin, 28-year-old Darius Robertson, was later arrested. In December 2021, he was charged with second-degree murder and is still awaiting trial.