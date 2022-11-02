DC Fire officials investigating risqué Halloween video purportedly filmed at station: report

Officials from Washington, D.C.’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department are investigating a provocative Halloween-themed video that appears to have been filmed inside and outside one of the city’s fire stations, a report says.

The clip shows up to six women dressed in firefighter gear making risqué poses at what appears to be the Engine Company 7 building near Nationals Park, according to Fox5 DC.

In the one-minute, 20-second clip captioned “Happy Halloween,” the Lil’ Wayne song “Fireman” can be heard and one of the women is seen twerking, the Fox station added.

Other footage broadcast by the station appears to show a woman twirling around a pole inside the station and multiple women posing in front of a fire truck.

“We do not condone the use of department property or personnel for this inappropriate use,” a DC Fire and EMS spokesperson told Fox5 DC in a statement.

The spokesperson also said the city fire department was made aware of the video Monday night and has launched an investigation, the station reported.

DC Fire and EMS did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday from Fox News Digital.