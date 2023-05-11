DC firefighter accused of assaulting girlfriend fatally shot by armed man walking dog: police

A Washington, D.C., firefighter assaulted his girlfriend before being shot and killed during a confrontation with an armed man walking his dog, according to authorities.

Carl Braxton, 30, was fatally shot before 3:30 a.m. Monday in Bryans Road, Maryland, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that upon their initial investigation, they discovered that Braxton was reported for assaulting his girlfriend in their townhouse. The woman fled the home and flagged a man who was walking his dog near their home, the sheriff’s office said.

Braxton also left the home and approached the unidentified man and made threats against him, witnesses told police.

The firefighter “continued walking aggressively toward the man,” prompting the man to pull out his legally permitted gun and shoot Braxton, according to authorities.

Braxton was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. Authorities said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The armed man stayed at the scene until authorities arrived. He was taken to a local police department and released, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Braxton was with the D.C. Fire and EMS Department for eight years before his death.

“Members of the department impacted by the loss are being provided assistance from the DC Fire Department’s Peer Support Team,” the D.C. Fire and EMS Department said in a release on Braxton’s death.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Members of the public with information on the case are asked to come forward to the sheriff’s office or contact Charles County Crime Solvers.