DC man knocked out as thieves steal Canada Goose jacket: police

A Washington, D.C. man was robbed of his pricey Canada Goose jacket on Sunday, and in the process, was assaulted and knocked out.

FOX 5 in DC reported that the man was walking near the 2300 block of 11th Street Northwest when three unknown men walked up to him. The victim told DC police the three men assaulted him until he lost consciousness.

The suspects then snatched the man’s Canada Goose jacket before fleeing the scene and heading north, police said.

Several jackets made by the high-end brand are priced at upwards of $1,500, and over the past few months have become targets for thieves throughout the capitol district.

Also becoming targets are Moose Knuckles coats, police said.

In early 2023, George Washington University (GW) sent out a campus alert, warning students about Canada Goose thieves after jackets had been taken from victims, sometimes at gunpoint.

In December, D.C. police announced the second phase of their AirTag and Tile device pilot distribution program that was launched in November to provide drivers with free digital tracking tags for their vehicles, should they be taken.

Piggybacking off the program, police suggested AirTags were a valuable tool for owners of Canada Goose jackets.

“I’ve seen people use them on tool kits, suitcases. I think that’s probably the best thing you can do as far as if it gets taken, because it’s a nice way to track it,” Commander Sylvan Altieri told FOX 5 in terms of AirTags.

