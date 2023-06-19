DC police arrest 3 teenagers for string of armed robberies and carjackings

Three Washington, D.C. juveniles were arrested on Saturday for allegedly going on a crime spree across the metropolitan area that consisted of at least eight armed carjackings and robberies, and two other attempts.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announced the arrests of two 15-year-old males and a 16-year-old male, all of whom are from the southeast section of Washington, D.C., for the string of crimes that started just after 3 a.m. on June 16.

Police said at about 3:10 a.m., the suspects used a vehicle to block the first victim’s vehicle on B Street, before brandishing guns and forcing the victim out of their vehicle. The suspects then allegedly fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and the one they arrived in.

At about 4:30 a.m., police said, the suspects approached another victim on New Jersey Avenue when one of the suspects showed a handgun and demanded the victim hand over property, which was not disclosed by police. The victim complied, and the suspect fled, police noted.

Five minutes later, the suspects allegedly blocked another vehicle on East Capitol Street, exited their vehicles and brandished guns before they ordered the victim out of the vehicle. The suspects then took the vehicle and fled in it, along with the other two vehicles they arrived in.

According to police, the victims approached another victim who was sitting in a vehicle at about 5:55 a.m., ordered the person out of the car, and all three suspects fled in the vehicle.

The suspects are accused of several other incidents that happened during the early morning hours with the last incident taking place just before 6:50 a.m.

During the final incident, police said, the suspects robbed a victim of their money while brandishing firearms.

All three victims have been charged with five counts of armed carjacking, three counts of armed robbery, and one count of attempted armed carjacking with a gun and one count of attempted armed robbery with a gun.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and police encourage anyone with information about the offenses to call 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a violent crime in Washington, D.C.