DC police arrest second teen in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Police in Washington, D.C. arrested a second teenager in connection with the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. in August.

In a news release Friday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department said a 15-year-old boy, who was 14 years old when the crime took place, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. Police said the teen is from Northeast DC.

The department also arrested a 17-year-old boy, who was 16 during the crime, on Wednesday and charged him with the same crime.

Further information on the teens was not available because of their ages.

POLICE REVEAL 17-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT CHARGED IN ROBBERY ATTEMPT OF COMMANDERS’ BRIAN ROBINSON JR.

The shooting took place on Aug. 28 in the 1000 block of H Street, Northeast, when the teens allegedly approached Robinson brandishing handguns and attempting to rob him.

One of the teens fired a handgun during the attempt and struck Robinson in the leg two times, right before the start of the NFL’s regular season.

Nearby surveillance footage showed the two suspects fled the scene without any stolen property.

Robinson was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital one day after the shooting and quickly began rigorous physical therapy.

The running back made his NFL regular season debut on Oct. 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

COMMANDERS’ BRIAN ROBINSON JR PLAYS MONTHS AFTER BEING WOUNDED IN SHOOTING

When Robinson was introduced at the game, the rookie running back received a standing ovation and overwhelming cheers from the home crowd. He finished the game leading the team with 22 yards on nine carries.

“I really can’t explain the feeling of getting back out on the field,” Robinson said to ESPN. “Today everything finally came to the light, and I’m just so blessed to be back out there.”

Robinson, a star player for the University of Alabama and a Tuscaloosa native, was a third-round pick for the Commanders during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Metro police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Any additional knowledge of the event can be called into police at 202-727-9099 or texted to the department’s text tip line at 50411.