DC teens captured on video in attempted carjacking of Grubhub driver arrested, charged in robbery spree

Five teenagers linked to a robbery and carjacking spree in Washington D.C., including one incident in which a driver for Grubhub was attacked, have been arrested and charged, police said Wednesday.

The five suspects range in age from 13 to 16 years old, and appeared in court Wednesday, FOX DC reported. They were described as two 13-year-old girls, and three boys, ages 14, 15 and 16.

Their names were not released because they are being charged as juveniles.

They each face multiple charges, including assault with an attempt to rob and unauthorized use of a vehicle. One of the 13-year-old girls is also charged with theft, two robberies, and an unarmed carjacking.

Video footage shows a portion of an attempted carjacking. A good Samaritan is seen helping the driver fend off the suspects, who fled in a stolen car, police said. During the attack, a suspect pulled out a golf club from the back seat of the stolen vehicle, a Toyota Camry, the news outlet reported.

The carjacking victim told FOX DC that he works for Grubhub and had just dropped off a delivery when he noticed the Camry following him.

One of the teens struck him multiple times after entering his vehicle and another tried pulling him out, he said.

“It’s very bad for community. It’s very bad for any driver work in D.C.,” said the delivery driver, who asked not to be identified out of concern for his safety. “I am scared to go to D.C. work. I am two days go to work, three days not to work. We help someone in community — why this the age — why not go to school?”

The fight moved onto the street and the good Samaritan stepped in.

The suspects allegedly tried robbing someone else on a bicycle and hit him with the gold club Tuesday. They fled in the stolen vehicle and crashed. A police helicopter tracked the car and all five were arrested at the scene, police said.

During their court appearance, the 14-year-old was released but is subject to a curfew, electronic monitoring, drug testing and must attend school. One teen was not released and was arrested for a carjacking in Maryland six months ago, the local news report said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, and the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia; both prosecute local crimes.