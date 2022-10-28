DE man found guilty of luring ex-girlfriend, 17, into woods and beating her to death with baseball bat

A Delaware man who lured his ex-girlfriend to a wooded area and beat her to death with a baseball bat was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder and other crimes.

A jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Noah Sharp, 21, guilty of murder, conspiracy and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Sharp faces a mandatory life sentence. Prosecutors are also recommending a life sentence for Sharp’s accomplice, Annika Stalczynski, who pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy in the killing of 17-year-old Madison Sparrow.

PURDUE STUDENTS CONDEMN ‘POLICE BRUTALITY’ AFTER CAMPUS INCIDENT CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Under state law, Stalczynski would be eligible for modification of a life sentence after 30 years because she was a juvenile at the time of the murder.

Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing on Oct. 2, 2020 after she didn’t return home from a trip with Stalczynski to get ice cream.

Authorities identified Sharp as a suspect and determined that he and Stalczynski conspired to lure Sparrow into a wooded area behind an elementary school and kill her.

Sharp was arrested a week after Sparrow’s disappearance and led investigators to her body, which was buried in a shallow grave.