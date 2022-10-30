DE Probation & Parole Steps Up to Support Halloween Safety

Probation Officers will be keeping a watchful eye on high risk probationers this Halloween as the DOC does its part to support safe and fun Halloween festivities. Special restrictions are placed on high risk sex offenders and sex offenders with child victims who are under Probation supervision. On Halloween night designated offenders are required to remain inside their homes with outside lights turned off throughout the evening and are prohibited from distributing candy, participating in Halloween-related activities, or displaying Halloween decorations. Curfew checks will also be done to verify probationers are in compliance.

Last year, Probation Officers performed more than 350 Halloween residence and curfew checks as part of this DOC public safety initiative.