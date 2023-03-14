Dead body found wrapped in plastic inside grocery store shopping cart; police investigating as homicide

The body of a man was discovered inside a shopping cart at a northern California grocery store on Sunday afternoon in a case that authorities are investigating as a homicide.

Officers responded to Food Maxx in Chico after a caller reported that an unresponsive person was inside a shopping cart near the front of the store, the Chico Police Department said.

The caller said the body was wrapped in a large sheet of white plastic and believed the man was dead.

Medical personnel arrived and the scene and confirmed the man was deceased.

Police said the body appeared to have suffered “visible injuries” and began investigating the case as a homicide.

No further details about the man’s identity or the investigation were immediately available.

Chico is a city about 90 miles north of Sacramento.