Deadly 200-car pileup on foggy Chinese bridge caught on video

A massive pile-up involving more than 200 vehicles was captured on video in China.

The huge wreck unfolded Wednesday on the Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge in Zhengzhou as a heavy fog set in over the area, according to Reuters.

The footage begins with a box truck slamming into the back of another vehicle, pushing damaged cars around as sirens could be heard wailing in the background.

“This is too scary. Full of people here, I don’t think we can get off the bridge,” Reuters quoted a bystander as saying in one clip.

CHINA TO REMOVE COVID-19 REGULATIONS FOR INBOUND TRAVELERS

Videos taken from the scene also showed cars, vans and SUVs facing all directions after crashing into each other, many with damaged front hoods and windows.

CHINA SENDS 71 WARPLANES, 7 SHIPS TOWARD TAIWAN IN 24 HOURS

A local fire department sent 11 fire trucks and 66 personnel to respond to those at the scene, Reuters reported, citing state media.

More than 200 vehicles in total were reported to have been involved in the crash, with at least one death.

The bridge was later closed off to all traffic.