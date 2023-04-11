Deadly Louisville bank shooting bodycam released, officers’ actions described as ‘heroic’

Louisville police raced into an Old National Bank in the city’s downtown area on Monday and took down an active shooter within minutes, bodycam video shows.

The video, released Tuesday afternoon by the Louisville Metro Police Department, shows officers arriving at the scene and the suspect begins firing rounds at their patrol vehicle. The officers then enter the bank, where the suspect engaged in gunfire with officers before being killed.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said that the officers’ actions were heroic, along with first responders on the scene.

“But I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that, you know, the most heroic things at the peak of our career that we do are shrouded in other people’s tragedies,” Humphrey said.

Officers responded around 8:40 a.m. Monday after 25-year-old bank employee Connor Sturgeon walked in with a rifle and began shooting at his co-workers.

The crazed banker, who police said was livestreaming the attack, also shot at responding officers, critically wounding Nickolas Wilt, who remained fighting for his life hours later after emergency brain surgery.

Slain victims included a personal friend of Gov.Andy Beshear, Tommy Elliott, 63, as well as Joshua Barrick, 40, Deana Eckert, 57, Jim Tutt, 64, and Juliana Farmer, 45.

Eight people were wounded, including Wilt and another officer who suffered minor injuries.

“It is clear from the officers’ response that they absolutely saved people’s lives,” Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a preliminary news briefing Monday. “This was a tragic event.”

A neighbor told Fox News Digital Tuesday that Sturgeon seemed like a “frat boy” and “Gen-Zer” who hosted poker nights on Fridays, rarely did yard work and did not appear to have a girlfriend.

After the shooting, she said police searched the home and removed two people, an unidentified man and woman who she said looked to be around Sturgeon’s age.

“They had obviously been removed from the house, in their pajamas, and they were just kind of sitting on the driveway,” she said. “No idea who those people were.”

Police were asking anyone with information on the attack to call their tip line at 502-574-LMPD.