Deadly shooting at Florida Halloween party claims teen girl’s life

Two teenagers were victims in a deadly shooting at a Halloween Party in Thonotosassa, Florida, early Tuesday morning. One of the teens was killed, and the other was injured, police said.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a female student at Bloomingdale High School was killed. Her name has not been released, according to Fox 13 Tampa.

Police said dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday reporting a shooting at a home in the 9000 block of Harney Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered one male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

“We’re told there were at least dozens and dozens and dozens of people attending this party on Harney Road,” said Merissa Lynn, a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office. “Right now there are no suspects in custody. We are urging the public, any partygoers who left the scene prior to our arrival to contact us. At this time, it’s unclear if it’s one suspect or multiple suspects involved at this incident.”

A second victim, the female student, was found at a gas station located at 11511 U.S. Highway 301. She was also taken to a hospital but died from her injuries,” deputies said.

“As far as I understand, the female was trying to leave the scene of the shooting, she was jumping in her car with a friend to try to get away, and she was shot there,” Lynn told Fox 13. “The friend, for some reason, ended up here at the Petrol Mart.”

According to investigators, evidence suggests an argument took place at the party and was followed by the shooting. It is unknown whether the suspect and victims knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing, Fox 13 reported.