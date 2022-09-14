Death toll from Kentucky flood reaches 40, latest victim died during cleanup effort

Another death was attributed Tuesday to the catastrophic flooding that hit eastern Kentucky in July.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the latest victim died during cleanup efforts in Pike County. No identification or details about the death were announced. The death brought the total from the flooding to 40.

Raging floodwaters in late July destroyed homes and businesses and caused significant damage to schools, roads, bridges and water systems. The disaster robbed thousands of families of all their possessions.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE FOR 12 KENTUCKY COUNTIES AFFECTED BY FLOODING

BIDEN DECRIES ‘HEARTBREAKING’ KENTUCKY FLOOD DEVASTATION, LINKS IT TO CLIMATE CHANGE

Also Tuesday, Beshear announced that Knott and Letcher counties are the first to request and receive assistance from the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies Fund. They will receive a total of more than $1.28 million, Beshear’s office said.