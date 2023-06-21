Death toll reaches 16 in Canada bus crash carrying seniors to casino

A woman injured on a bus that collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba has died in hospital, police said Wednesday, bringing the crash death toll to 16.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba confirmed the latest death from last Thursday’s crash.

The group of 25 seniors was on a day-trip to a casino from rural Dauphin, Manitoba, when the crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Health officials say nine patients remain in hospital. Four are in critical condition.

Police have said dashcam footage shows the bus was crossing the Trans-Canada Highway when it went into the path of the truck.

They said officers have not yet interviewed the bus driver as he is receiving care in hospital.

The police investigation continues.