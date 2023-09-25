Death toll rises in Florida train versus SUV crash, victims identified

Six people have died and one remains in critical condition after a crash between an SUV and train in Florida Saturday night.

The driver, who was one of two people pulled from the wreck described as “carnage,” has died.

“I continue to ask our community to keep this family, their loved ones, and first responders in their thoughts,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a press release. “This tragic loss is immense, and the members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and I are praying for peace and comfort for all those impacted.”

Just before 7 p.m. Jose Guadalupe Hernandez, 52, was driving his white 2020 Cadillac Escalade southbound on Jim Lefler Circle from US Highway 92, approaching a railroad crossing controlled by a stop sign and a railroad crossing sign, the sheriff’s office said.

FLORIDA SHERIFF DESCRIBES AFTERMATH OF DEADLY SUV, TRAIN COLLISION AS ‘CARNAGE’

For unknown and undetermined reasons, Hernandez slowly crossed the tracks directly into the train’s path.

The remaining five victims who were riding as rear passengers ejected from the SUV and died at the scene are:

Enedelia Hernandez (50)

Anaelia Hernandez (22)

Alyssa Hernandez (17)

Julian Hernandez (9)

Jakub A. Lopez (17)

SECURITY BREACH AT FLORIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT EXPOSED PERSONAL IDENTIFYING INFO OF MORE THAN 250 STUDENTS

The front right passenger who is still at the hospital has not been identified, but the occupants were described by HCSO as Hernandez’s wife, two juvenile children, an adult child and two friends of the children.

It is believed they were locals heading to a 15th birthday party, known as a quinceañera, in a home just across the railroad tracks, Chronister said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

A witness reportedly tried to get the driver’s attention to not cross tracks by hitting his horn, but video of the scene shows the SUV catapult and flip violently several times before it landed a distance from the crossing.

“As you can imagine the carnage that’s created when these two collide,” Chronister said during a press conference at the scene. “This SUV that looks like a soft drink can that’s been smashed. It’s that horrible to see.”