Debbie Collier murder: Daughter’s boyfriend jailed for probation violation last week

EXCLUSIVE: Georgia authorities served a search warrant at the home of murdered office manager Debbie Collier’s daughter, which she shares with a boyfriend who has a history of domestic violence charges, days after finding Collier’s body down an embankment alongside a rural highway, documents reveal.

Collier’s husband, Steven Collier, and daughter, 36-year-old Amanda Bearden, reported her mother missing on Sept. 10 after police said she sent her daughter a payment of $2,385 over the Venmo app with a cryptic message reading, “They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flowerpot by the door.” On Sept. 14, investigators arrived at Bearden’s home with a search warrant.

Her boyfriend, Andrew Giegerich, was jailed for six days last week on a probation violation and ordered to show proof of substance abuse treatment within 20 days, court records show. He has since been released and was spotted at the home after he got out Thursday.

Giegerich was arrested in June for an active warrant after police responded to Bearden’s home for a domestic violence call. Three months later, police arrested him again for violating an order of protection, beating on her door and disorderly conduct.

Records on the Clarke County court website show that this year alone Giegerich pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and just last week was sent to jail for six days. He has active cases pending and in January pleaded guilty to six counts in connection with the June 2021 attack on Bearden, for which he was placed on probation.

On the Sept. 12 visit to the couple’s home, responding officers ran three other individuals’ names through the National Crime Information Center, police logs obtained by Fox News Digital show. It was one of several warrants served in connection with the investigation, but authorities have revealed few details and declined to release copies of the warrants, citing the active investigation.

Bearden has a long record of incidents in Georgia, stretching back more than a decade, and has been accused of making false claims to police and as both the victim and alleged aggressor in domestic violence calls. The cases involve a string of different men stretching back to at least 2008.

In May, she was charged with filing a false report of a crime in connection with an incident involving Giegerich, who was charged and later pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, battery and property damage, court records show.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation, has not publicly named any persons of interest or suspects in the case. The department’s public information officer did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

The New York Post reported earlier this week that the night before Collier went missing, a neighbor heard shouting and screaming coming from her home.

The neighbor told the paper that the “commotion” involved a younger woman and that “somebody comes up to visit on the weekends [and] in the evenings, and there’s loud screaming and fighting.”

After the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a missing person report for Collier on Sept. 10, the neighboring police agency in Habersham located Collier’s rental vehicle alongside Georgia Route 15 via Sirius XM satellite radio.

Local authorities searched the area with a K-9 and found Collier dead at the bottom of an embankment, stripped naked with “charring” on her abdomen. They found her on her back, clutching at a small tree with her right hand.

Anyone with information on Collier’s case is asked to contact Habersham Sheriff’s Investigators Cale Garrison or George Cason at 706-839-0559 or 706-839-0560, respectively.