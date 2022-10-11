Debbie Collier’s killer remains at large as family remembers slain Georgia woman

Debbie Collier, the Georgia office manager found dead one month ago, will be laid to rest after a private memorial service, according to an obituary published in her local Athens newspaper Monday. Her killer remains at large, and investigators have not yet publicly named a person of interest or suspect.

The private funeral will be held at the Lord and Stephens Funeral Home East, but the announcement did not say when.

“She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend,” the announcement reads. “After a long career at Athens First (Synovus)[, s]he went to work at Carriage House Realty where she found a whole new group of friends.”

Colleagues at the real estate office said the tight-knit group was shocked by the news of the 59-year-old’s death.

GEORGIA’S DEBBIE COLLIER CASE: TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN BURNED OFFICE MANAGER’S SLAYING

“The joys of her life were her grandkids and growing various plants,” the obituary continues. “She will be missed by all.”

Collier is survived by her husband, Steven Collier, two children and two stepchildren, as well as a pair of step-grandchildren.

Her son, Jeffrey Bearden, previously told Fox News Digital his mother was a “vibrant and strong soul” and generous, especially around family.

SLAIN GEORGIA WOMAN DEBBIE COLLIER REMEMBERED AS BELOVED MATRIARCH ‘FILLED WITH JOY AND BEAUTY’

“I will never be able to fully articulate the loss of my mother and what she meant to me,” Bearden said Saturday. “She was my longest source of love, support and encouragement. My mother was a very, vibrant and strong soul. She was a person who valued kindness, empathy and understanding throughout her entire life. She went through life recognizing the beauty and grace in everything she saw and experienced around her.”

Collier was generous throughout the holidays, he added, and each year, “would shower her family with thoughtful gifts and gestures.”

“Daily life was filled with joy and beauty,” Bearden said. “She spent her time enjoying and making art. She valued listening to, dancing and singing along with her favorite music. My mother consumed herself with the holidays, as her focus remained on family and the value of being together over a home cooked meal.”

Collier’s husband, Steve, and daughter, Amanda Bearden, reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 10, out of Athens. Police in Habersham County found her remains the next day, about 70 miles away, partially burned and naked down an embankment off Georgia Route 15.

Police used the SiriusXM Radio device in her rental car to find the vehicle, which was parked a quarter-mile from where they found the body. Near the scene, they also found the burned remnants of a number of items she had been seen purchasing at a Family Dollar store in Clayton on Sept. 10.

Investigators have served numerous search warrants in the month-old investigation but have not publicly identified any suspects or persons of interest.

The day before deputies discovered Collier dead in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, she sent a mysterious money transfer to her daughter along with a confusing message.

“They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flowerpot by the door,” she wrote to her daughter, Bearden, along with the $2,385 Venmo payment.

The sum Bearden received the day her mother went missing is “very close” to the amount Bearden’s live-in boyfriend, Andrew Giegerich, owed in probation fines, two law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News Digital. The math, according to the sources, could be thrown off slightly by additional fees.

Two days before Collier’s disappearance, Bearden and Giegerich moved back to Athens from Maryland, where they had been living with her brother, Habersham County Investigator George Cason previously told reporters.

Giegerich told Fox News Digital that the couple had no involvement in the crime and that they were “scared” themselves, sleeping behind barricaded doors as Collier’s killer remains unidentified.

Anyone with information on Collier’s case is asked to contact Habersham Sheriff’s Investigators Cale Garrison or George Cason at 706-839-0559 or 706-839-0560, respectively.