Debris reportedly found in South Carolina after F-35 stealth fighter jet disappearance

A debris field has been located by military officials amid their investigation of the F-35 jet that disappeared in South Carolina on Sunday.

Joint Base Charleston told Fox News Digital that the debris field was found in Williamsburg County, South Carolina. Officials did not confirm that the debris was from the missing aircraft.

A pilot ejected from the aircraft on Sunday afternoon after a “mishap.” The jet was a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II that belonged to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

The pilot landed on the ground safely and was treated at a local medical center.

Fox News Digital reached out to the United States Marine Corps for more information, but has not heard back.

This is a developing situation. Check back with us for more updates.