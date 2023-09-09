Decoding Gen Z: From ‘simp’ to ‘stan,’ the lingo your kids are using that you need to know

It might sound like younger Americans are speaking in tongues sometimes, but translating Gen Z could soon become necessary as the blossoming generation enters the working world.

Gen Z, defined as anyone born between 1997-2012, is expected to make up more than a quarter of the workforce by 2025, according to the World Economic Forum.

With that in mind, Fox News asked Americans in the Big Apple to decode the meaning of some popular Gen Z slang.

“A hat, what goes on top of a bottle,” James said.

“A cap to put on your head?” Mogens said.

Decoded: A lie or false statement.

“Somebody who’s not particularly intelligent,” Bill said.

“A sip?” Paula said.

Decoded: Someone who does way too much for the person they have a crush on.

“What does it mean? It’s a name,” Michael said.

“Standard,” Adam said.

“To stand up?” Hector said.

Decoded: A combination of a “stalker” and a “fan,” used to describe an extreme fan, usually of a celebrity.

“I’m a teacher, so I get ghosted by some students, I send them a message, and they don’t return it.” Paula said.

“Following somebody,” James said.

Decoded: When someone starts ignoring another person or stops texting them back, typically in the early stages of a relationship.

“Living rent-free means imposing on your friends, being a squatter,” Bill said.

“Living rent-free means to live your life without fear,” Yann said.

Decoded: When you can’t stop thinking about someone.

“A beer?” James said.

“It’s too much salt and something,” Paula said.

Decoded: When someone’s acting sassy, usually if because they’re frustrated or upset.

“A snack? That’s something I could eat right now,” James said.

“A munchie,” Michael said.

Decoded: A person you find attractive.

“W? As in the hotel?” James said.

“Whiskey?” Hector said.

Decoded: It means “win.”