Decorated Navy commander found dead in California home month after taking over elite SEAL team: reports

A decorated Navy commander has been found dead at his home in San Diego just one month after taking charge over the elite SEAL Team 1, according to reports.

Robert Ramirez, the commanding officer of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his home in San Diego County on Monday, according to statement Wednesday from Naval Special Warfare Command.

“Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all,” Capt. David Abernathy, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, said in the statement cited by The Hill.

“This is a devastating loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby’s family, friends and teammates during this extremely difficult time,” Abernathy added.

The death investigation is being conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and remains ongoing, though no foul play was immediately suspected. His cause of death was not initially disclosed.

Military Times reported that Ramirez had taken command of the SEAL Team 1, part of Naval Special Warfare Group 1 based at Naval Base Coronado in California, just a month ago.

He enlisted in the Navy in 1996 and had served for more than 25 years. He attended Navy Special Warfare Basic Training in Coronado in 1997 and commissioned in 2004. His decorations included five Bronze Star Medals.

Ramirez was the second SEAL team commander to die in about a year.

Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, the commanding officer of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team 8, died in December 2021.

He had fallen during helicopter rope training in Virginia. An investigation revealed communication issues between air crew and a partner on the ground.

Fox News Digital left a voicemail for the Naval Special Warfare Command Thursday but did not immediately hear back.