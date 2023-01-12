Deer smashes through doors of Minnesota butcher shop

The owner of a Minnesota meat market has a wild tale to tell, after an unexpected visitor invaded her space over the weekend. The invasive creature, an out-of-sorts doe, escaped the shop as quickly as it had entered.

“A deer decided to come in and warm up but realized it is a butcher shop and high-tailed it right back out. She caused quite a bit of damage on her way in and out,” She Said Butcher Shop shared on Facebook.

Security camera captured the deer crashing through the front door of the local shop in Moorhead, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon before it clumsily attempted to leave the local establishment. The deer left a shattered trail behind her and slipped around the red cement floor as if it were a sheet of ice.

FERAL COWS IN NM FACE REMOVAL FROM GILA NATIONAL FOREST

“This was truly an ordeal, and I am really not sure who was more scared at the time me or the deer, but it was a pretty terrifying experience overall,” owner and butcher Melissa Evans wrote on the business’ Facebook page.

Evans shared that she and her daughter were in the rear of the shop on noon Saturday when they heard the loud crash of the deer tumbling indoors. Evans shared that she looked up from her workspace just in time to see the deer drift back into the wild.

CALIFORNIA WHALE WATCHERS EXPERIENCE ‘ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME-SIGHTING’ OF GRAY WHALE, NEWBORN CALF

“I hope that the deer is ok and back telling the story to her friends about the crazy experience she had today escaping the butcher,” Evan shared in the social media post.

Following the deer’s wild escapade, She Said Butcher Shop shared the damage the deer caused.

“Other than a smashed door, a hole in the wall and a few broken plants, everything else came out unscathed, and I am thankful, because it could have been so much worse, not only with damages, but potentially could have seriously hurt someone,” the post said.

Following the “ordeal” the small business owner was forced to close on Saturday through Monday as workers fixed her shattered front door.