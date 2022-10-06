Defendant highlighted in Rams-49ers demonstration swipes at Bobby Wagner over protester tackle

One of the defendants in a trial at the center of the demonstration by an animal-rights activist’s demonstration during the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game on Monday gave his piece on the incident.

Paul Darwin Picklesimer, one of the investigators for Direct Action Everywhere currently on trial for multiple felonies of “rescuing” piglets from Circle Four Farms, owned by Smithfield Foods, doesn’t think it was right that Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled the protester who ran on the field with a pink smoke bomb to briefly delay the game.

Alex Taylor was identified as the man who ran on the field, wearing a shirt that said “RightToRescue.com,” and was taken out of Levi’s Stadium and cited for the incident. Fox News Digital confirmed that he has filed an assault report with the Santa Clara (Calif.) Police Department, and a person close to the situation said he is considering his legal options, which include taking legal action against the Rams players (Takkarist McKinley was also involved in the tackle) and the NFL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor was accompanied by Allison Fluty, who had intended to rush the field with him but was apprehended before running on the turf.

“I’m extremely grateful for Alex and Allison’s protest in support of our trial. Costco and Smithfield Foods fight hard to punish us for exposing animal abuse on their farms,” Picklesimer said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. “I expect Bobby Wagner mostly wanted to help stop the protest, but a man so big and strong should not risk injuring anyone half their size. There are a lot of things that are more important than a sporting event, including the animal exploitation and environmental degradation perpetrated by Smithfield Foods.”

Taylor suffered burn injuries during the incident that Direct Action Everywhere took responsibility for.

RAMS PLAYERS, NFL FACE LEGAL THREAT AS TACKLED PROTESTER FILES POLICE COMPLAINT

“The protest sought to highlight a trial of two factory farm whistleblowers which began Monday,” Direct Action Everywhere wrote in a statement. “DxE calls it a landmark trial for animal rights, food justice and free speech, and more broadly, on the entire animal agricultural industry, which DxE says is inherently abusive and exploitative.”

The NFL declined to comment to Fox News Digital when asked about the police report filed by Taylor, while the Rams initially didn’t answer a request for comment.

Wagner spoke after practice on Wednesday, saying he was aware of the report.

“Everybody kind of told me, but it is what it is. I don’t know, it’s behind me,” he told reporters. “I ain’t really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him and the people that was … we don’t know what that is, and you just got to do what you got to do.”

This isn’t the first time Direct Action Everywhere activists have performed demonstrations at professional sports events. This one came a month after two activists were seen protesting during the Rams’ home opener against the Buffalo Bills.

They also took responsibility for protests at Minnesota Timberwolves games earlier this year.

RAMS’ BOBBY WAGNER LAYS OUT ANIMAL-RIGHTS ACTIVIST WHO RAN ONTO FIELD

Wagner doesn’t see incidents like this stopping any time soon.

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to keep happening. But you never know what that person’s got in their pocket, their hands, whatever. Kind of like what I said and after the game. So there’s consequences for your actions,” he said.

Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, another Direct Action Everywhere investigator, had their trial start Monday for the incident that occurred in 2017. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, five activists were charged in the incident. While three took plea deals, Picklesimer and Hsiung were charged with two third-degree felonies of burglary and a Class B misdemeanor count of theft.

“Smithfield will do anything to hide its abuses from the public because they know that if people saw what is happening inside factory farms, they would be horrified,” Taylor said in the statement. “They are going to great lengths to throw two of my friends in prison for years simply for investigating their farms and rescuing sick and dying piglets. I took action to raise awareness about the ongoing Smithfield trial.”