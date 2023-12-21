Deion Sanders, Colorado have top transfer class after 4-8 season

Deion Sanders is currently in his second offseason as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes as his rebuild in Boulder continues.

After a year when Sanders completely flipped a foster that went 1-11 in 2022, “Coach Prime” is tasked with adding talent to a team that lost eight of its last nine games to end the 2023 college football season.

Sanders is going about his second offseason in similar fashion, loading up on transfers who can make an impact immediately.

FROM DILLON GABRIEL TO KYLE MCCORD, A LOOK AT THE WILD WORLD OF TRANSFER PORTAL QUARTERBACKS

As of Dec. 21, Colorado has the top transfer class, according to 247 Sports. The Buffaloes have signed 16 transfers, including six four-star players.

Sanders has focused on the interior in the portal, signing eight defensive and offensive linemen. Sanders has made it clear that he intends to fix an offensive line that allowed quarterback Shedeur Sanders to be sacked 52 times during the season.

After Colorado lost to UCLA in late October, Sanders gave a blunt assessment of his offensive line play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The [offensive] line has to improve,” Sanders said, according to Fox Sports. “It’s a struggle to run the ball, and we got to figure that out because now you’re one-dimensional, and it’s easy to stop a team when they’re one-dimensional. And that’s who we are at this point in time. … The big picture, you go get new linemen. That’s the picture, and I’ma paint it perfectly.”

The high school recruiting is another story, as Colorado is ranked 99th in the country after day one of the early signing period. Colorado had just five players sign national letters of intent and is still waiting for five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton to sign.

Seaton committed to Colorado two weeks ago as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 247 Sports 2024 class.

“You’ve got to believe in Coach Prime. Having the opportunity to play with somebody who’s done it at the highest level, gold-jacket level, very few can say they did that. I’ve got two Heisman candidates, Shedeur Sanders [and] Travis Hunter. They’re amazing. You know how they go,” Seaton said on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed.”

“And if you ain’t rocking with us, and you say you’re a dawg, you claim you’re a dawg, why are you not coming to Colorado? Why are you not helping someone who looks like you?”

Seaton considered Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and Tennessee, according to ESPN.

Maryland has been rumored to still be in the running for the offensive lineman.