Deion Sanders’ ex-fiancée posts message after breakup: ‘Sending everyone LOVE!’

Tracey Edmonds has support in her corner after her breakup from Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders and Edmonds announced they were calling off their engagement and split after a relationship of more than 10 years.

In her first social media post since the announcement, Edmonds, 56, thanked everyone for their support.

“Fam, thank you for all of your beautiful posts, messages, texts, and calls,” Edmonds wrote in her Instagram caption. “Even though I’m unable to get back to you right now, KNOW that I’m grateful for them. Your love, support, and kindness REFUELS me! Sending everyone LOVE!”

Edmonds wrote the message on the post with a graphic that said, “Thank you for your kindness.”

Sanders and Edmonds put out a joint statement on her Instagram account, which has since been deleted, saying the decision to split was mutual.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love… We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” the post stated.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!”

“Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me,” Sanders wrote on the original post. “I appreciate the times we’ve shared and they laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!”

Edmonds is the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group and was an Emmy Award-winning host on “Extra.” She has two sons with her ex-husband, musician Babyface.

Sanders has two children with his first wife and three children with his second wife. Shedeur and Shilo Sanders both played for the Buffaloes and Jackson State under their father.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.