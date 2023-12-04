Deion Sanders, fiancée Tracey Edmonds split after over 10 years together

Deion Sanders and his longtime partner Tracey Edmonds announced Sunday night the two had broken off their engagement after four years.

Sanders and Edmonds put out a joint statement on her Instagram account, saying the decision to split up was mutual.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love… We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” the post read.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!”

Sanders and Edmonds had been together since 2012 and got engaged in 2019. She had been by his bedside over the last year as he needed some of his toes amputated.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach commented on Edmonds’ post.

“Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me,” he wrote. “I appreciate the times we’ve shared and they laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!”

Edmonds is the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group and was an Emmy Award-winning host on “Extra.” She has two sons with her ex-husband, musician Babyface.

Sanders has two children with his first wife and three children with his second wife. Shedeur and Shilo Sanders both played for the Buffaloes and Jackson State under their father.