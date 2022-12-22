Deion Sanders gets former top recruit to follow him to Colorado

Deion Sanders is making a splash in Boulder, Colorado.

The new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes convinced the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class to follow him to Boulder on Tuesday, one year after Sanders pried him away from Florida State.

Cornerback Travis Hunter announced that he will transfer from Jackson State to Colorado, following his head coach just three weeks after Sanders took his first FBS coaching job.

DEION SANDERS' SON, QUARTERBACK SHEDEUR, ANNOUNCES TRANSFER TO COLORADO

“I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him,” Hunter said on his YouTube channel on Wednesday night, according to USA Today.

“You know what I’m saying? That’s my dawg… He’s going to develop me like he say he was going to develop me. I mean, I felt like I learned a lot with him at Jackson State. So I’m going to stick with him and continue to grind, continue to show love and continue to put the work in so I can get to the next level.”

Hunter was a duel threat at Jackson State, grabbing 18 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns to go along with two interceptions on defense.

Sanders made a massive splash in 2021 when he landed Hunter, prying him away from the top programs in the country.

“Trav has got a want inside of him that’s insatiable,” Sanders said of Hunter during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, according to ESPN. “He has a work ethic that’s unparalleled, and he ain’t scared of the moment. A lot of guys are afraid of the moment. They say they want that rock, but then you don’t win. When (Hunter) is calling for it, he’s going to win.”

Colorado also landed two 2023 ESPN 300 recruits in addition to the commitment of Sanders’ son – quarterback Shedeur Sanders – on Wednesday.

Sanders is looking to revitalize a Colorado program that has fallen on hard times.

Head coach Karl Dorrell was fired after an 0-5 start to the season, and the Buffs ended their 2022 campaign 1-8 in the Pac-12, blown out by Utah in their final game, 63-21.

Sanders spent three years at Jackson State, finishing with a record of 27-6.