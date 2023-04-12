Deion Sanders has nervous first encounter with Colorado mascot Ralphie; Twitter reacts

It’s been a few months since Deion Sanders was named the head coach of the Colorado football program. So this week seemed like the perfect time for Sanders to become acquainted with Ralphie the buffalo – Colorado’s mascot.

Sanders had a hilarious, yet feverous encounter with the massive buffalo.

Ralphie’s handlers introduced Coach Prime, and he gave the buffalo some of her “favorite food,” a mix of corn and grain.

“Ralphie is huge,” Sanders commented.

After feeding Ralphie inside a trailer, the handlers informed Sanders that the buffalo would run around inside Colorado’s home stadium, Folsom Field.

Sanders asked a couple of questions, but was reassured that he could remain in the trailer and wait for Ralphie to return. As the buffalo began racing back to the trailer at full speed, Sander shouted, “Oh no!”

“Oh no I’m not standing here while this thing is coming at me full speed!”

“Ralphie was intimidating,” Sanders said toward the end of the video. “That was intimidating.”

Deion Sanders Jr. posted a YouTube link of the legendary NFL player’s meeting with Ralphie saying, “Coach Prime FINALLY Faces His Biggest Fear!”

Sanders seemed to be able to have a good laugh about the ordeal and wrote, “Ok I was SCCCCCCARED” in a tweet.

There was no shortage of reactions about the nerve-wracking meeting on Twitter.

On game days, Ralphie can usually be seen running on the field in a horseshoe pattern around halftime when Colorado is playing at home.

Over the course of his professional football playing days, Sanders built a reputation of being fearless on the gridiron.

Although he was rather sheepish during his meet and greet with Ralphie, Sanders made the effort to get to know the 1,200-pound mascot. His action is another example of how much he has bought into the Colorado football program.