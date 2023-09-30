Deion Sanders is ‘so big for the sport, so big for the game,’ ex-college football star says

Deion Sanders is the talk of college football whether Colorado wins or loses. Fans of the sport are tuning into games to watch the spectacle “Coach Prime” brings to the games.

Jevon Kearse, a former NFL star who was a standout at Florida, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he’s a big fan of what Sanders is doing in Boulder and for the sport in general.

Kearse said he believes Sanders is bringing in more eyeballs.

“The main thing I like about it is that it’s not just highlighting football — it’s highlighting Deion,” Kearse said. “He’s so big for the sport, so big for the game. It’s not only highlighting Colorado. It’s highlighting college football, period.

“Each week, everyone’s trying to see what’s going on with the Buffaloes. I’m a huge Deion fan, and I think he’s just what this game needs – period, point blank. Just what the game needed.”

The unranked Buffaloes welcome No. 8 USC to town Saturday for a Noon ET game on FOX. Colorado is 3-1 with its only loss a 42-6 shellacking against Oregon. USC is undefeated but allowed 28 points to Arizona State and Sam Jose State during their wins.

There will be added pressure on Colorado going into the game with the reported list of celebrities expected to attend. Plus, ratings for the Buffaloes’ games so far this season have been off the charts.

Kearse, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of SAXX’s NIL group which includes Colorado defensive lineman Jordan Domineck, said the pressure is good.

“I think it is because it’s exposure,” he said. “The more you’re being talked about, the more you’re on primetime games. If you’re coach named Prime Time, it’s gonna be more exposure. I don’t think that they’re gonna back down from it. They pretty much know.

“Just like we’ve been seeing every week, I’m sure every team is probably counting down until they get to play against Prime Time and see whether they can give Deion and his Colorado Buffaloes a loss. I think the kids have their work cut out for them.

“But I don’t think it’s bringing a lot of pressure on them because this is gonna happen anyway. At least they know it ahead of time so they can go out and perform their best every week.”