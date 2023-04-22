Deion Sanders kicks off Colorado spring game with 98-year old superfan, ‘loves every minute’ of new era

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders kicked off a new era for the Buffaloes by inviting 98-year-old superfan Peggy Coppom to handle the opening kickoff. A packed crowd standing in the snow was sent into a frenzy.

There was a chance the spring game would get postponed due to snow. But Sanders said the team prayed on it, so game on. The game was different, with scrimmaging only during the first period due to field conditions, but the fans did not seem to care.

A packed house welcomed Coach Prime onto the field with a standing ovation, and the head coach took a bow to thank those who came out. Sanders strolled onto the field wearing a white cowboy hat, playing up to the crowd at every opportunity.

Colorado has a long way to go before the 2023 season, but the excitement level was evident at Folsom Field. The crowd went crazy after Travis Hunter scored the first touchdown. The slogan “It’s Time” was in full force as Deion prepared his team for kickoff and snow plowers made sure the playing surface was good to go.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the ESPN broadcast, Deion said players are knocking down the door to get into his football program.

“We have a lot of commitments, but I don’t think we’re supposed to talk about that yet,” Sanders said during the game. “We’ve been back there bouncing in the office, baby. There are so many commits. I love it. I love every minute of it. Look at it. How can you not?”

It’s safe to assume that Deion will be bringing in a new crop of talent after the game, with the transfer portal still open. A number of players have left the program, so Sanders has more room to find the right guys for Colorado. There was an uptempo speed to the offense, which looked similar to what Josh Heupel and Tennessee were running last season.

There could be up to 70 new faces in the Colorado football program next season.

NFL PROSPECT HENDON HOOKER SAYS HE IS THE BEST QUARTERBACK IN THE DRAFT: ‘I WOULD HAVE MYSELF AT NO. 1’

But this is the Coach Prime way, so expect a number of wrinkles to the offense over the next few months. Considering Travis Hunter might be the best playmaker on the roster, there will be an emphasis to get him the ball often.

While Alabama and LSU were playing on the ESPN streaming channel, Deion Sanders had his squad playing in front of a national audience. Chris Fowler and Robert Griffin III and their crew were shadowing Sanders on the field, capturing his raw emotions on camera.

What we witnessed Saturday will be something the Pac-12 looks to take advantage of in 2023, especially with kickoff times and network placement. As the snow fell, all Deion could do was smile while looking at the massive crowd that turned out.

Fans have already bought in. Season tickets for the 2023 season are sold out. The real challenge begins now, with a team that went 1-11 in 2022 looking to make a bowl game and build for the future.

The Coach Prime era is fully underway and will open the season against TCU.