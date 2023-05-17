Deion Sanders lands former Houston star running back as Alton McCaskill announces transfer to Colorado

The roster overhaul at Colorado continues as the Buffaloes landed coveted running back Alton McCaskill IV in the transfer portal on Tuesday.

McCaskill announced his intention to transfer from Houston in April after sitting out the 2022 college football season with a knee injury.

He was the fifth-best player available in the portal, according to The Athletic.

DEION SANDERS TO MAKE COLORADO DEBUT AGAINST TCU ON FOX’S ‘BIG NOON SATURDAY’

McCaskill was a star freshman in 2021, rushing for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground as the Cougars went 12-2.

His 16 rushing touchdowns were the most by any freshman in the nation.

He missed the entire 2022 season recovering from an injured knee but was expected to be a featured running back in 2023 as the Cougars enter their first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

His addition to the Buffaloes is just the latest shakeup at Colorado as Deion Sanders prepares to enter his first season in Boulder.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sanders has completely overhauled the roster, with 57 players entering the transfer portal since Sanders became the head coach, according to a school spokesman.

In early May, Colorado athletic director Rick George threw his support behind Sanders as he attempts to build a winner in Boulder.

“I have confidence in him and his staff, and they know what they’re doing,” George told ESPN following the Pac-12’s spring meetings. “He’s been very honest and forthright. He’s been very open about it publicly and privately. He’s trying to build a winner at Colorado, and this is his way to do it.”

Sanders made it clear from the moment he stepped on campus that changes were coming to the program.

In his first meeting with returning players, Sanders told them to “go ahead and jump in that [transfer] portal” as he was bringing players with him from Jackson State.

Sanders also added 2024 four-star recruit Aaron Butler on Tuesday.

Butler told USA Today Sports he intends to play wide receiver at Colorado.

“A big decision was also knowing that I have the opportunity to go well over 1,000 yards,” Butler said.