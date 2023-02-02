Deion Sanders makes splash with first recruiting class at Colorado: ‘Hope is in the house’

After going 1-11 in 2022 and failing to win more than five games in a season since 2016, the Colorado Buffaloes are back in the national spotlight.

The hiring of Deion Sanders has infused the program with life as “Prime Time” continues to bring talent to Boulder, Colorado.

On National Signing Day, Sanders pulled in the 21st-ranked class and a top-five transfer portal class, according to 247Sports.

For comparison, the Buffs had the 58th-ranked class in 2022.

Colorado got a whopping 24 commits via the transfer portal, with Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy announcing Wednesday he would play for the Buffaloes next season.

“We’re not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry,” Sanders said Wednesday. “We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We’re coming. We’re serious about that.

“Hope is in the house. Hope is in the air. Hope is in the city. Hope is in the community.”

Sanders signed two five-star recruits – a first in Colorado history – and seven four-star players, with 11 players coming from Florida and Georgia.

“We’re not done,” Sanders said with a smile, according to CU’s website. “This is just a pause. This is just a comma. There’s a lot of people that are going to be bungee jumping into the portal out of spring because they’re going to be disappointed in their playing time, the commitment or the level of participation they’re garnishing. And we’re going to take full advantage.”

For the second year in a row, Sanders was able to convince the top cornerback in the nation to join him, with Cormani McClain choosing Colorado over the Miami Hurricanes.

Travis Hunter – the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class – transferred from Jackson State when Sanders took the job in Boulder, becoming the second five-star for Colorado.

“He’s brought a lot of energy and passion to this program again,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said. “It’s what we desperately needed.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.