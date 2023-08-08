Deion Sanders plans to run out with team against TCU: ‘It’s going to happen’

Deion Sanders has experienced a hectic few months preparing for his first season as head football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders has completely flipped the roster at CU as he attempts to build a winner in Boulder following a 1-11 season in 2022.

He has done so while dealing with health challenges, undergoing multiple procedures related to blood clots in his legs.

“Coach Prime” was forced to miss his first Pac-12 Media Days in July after a “routine follow-up” following a procedure in June.

However, Sanders plans to run out onto the field with his team when his Buffaloes take the field against TCU on Sept. 2.

“I lost a few steps, but I’m still Prime,” Sanders told reporters Friday when asked about his health.

“I should be able to run out with the team at Fort Worth. That’s the goal, and we’re going to eclipse it. It’s going to happen,” Sanders continued. “We have some wonderful doctors, man. Wonderful staff, wonderful trainers that are committed to getting me healthy as well as the players and the staff. I’m going to run out with the team in Fort Worth.”

Sanders had foot issues while at Jackson State that forced him into a scooter on the sidelines at points during his tenure. He had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots.

On Friday, Sanders said the blood clots were “hereditary,” naming family members who suffered from the same issue.

He also weighed in on the changing landscape of college football after Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah joined Colorado, USC, and UCLA in leaving the Pac-12 conference after the 2023-24 season.

“I don’t care nothing about no different teams moving,” Sanders said. “We’re trying to win, man. I don’t care what we play. I don’t care what conference, who we’re playing against. We’re trying to win.

“All this is about money, you know that. It’s about a bag. Everybody is chasing a bag. Then you get mad at the players when they chase it. How’s that? How do the grown-ups get mad at the players when they’re chasing it when the colleges are chasing it?”

Colorado’s opening game against TCU will be broadcast on FOX as part of the network’s “Big Noon Saturday” telecast.