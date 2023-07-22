Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur confident ahead of Colorado debut: ‘I’m a Sanders, you know I don’t feel pressure’

Shedeur Sanders transferred to Colorado after his father and NFL legend Deion Sanders was named the Buffaloes’ new head coach.

Shedeur threw for 6,963 yards and 70 touchdowns during his two-year stint at Jackson State, where he was coached by his father.

In December, the Pro Football Hall of Famer said he intended for Shedeur to be the Buffaloes’ starting quarterback in 2023 but noted that his son would “have to earn it.”

Shedeur will face a different caliber of competition this season now that he is playing at a school that competes in the Pac-12 conference.

The Pac-12 held its media day in Las Vegas Friday, but Coach Sanders missed the event as he continues to recover from a second medical procedure to remove blood clots.

But Shedeur and star wide receiver Travis Hunter did attend the event. Shedeur expressed confidence in his ability to rise to the occasion now that he is at Colorado.

“Well, I’m a Sanders. You know I don’t feel pressure. That’s the thing it’s in my blood. I don’t get nervous. … I don’t get none of that, especially when you prepare and you got the coaches and the staff and the players around you,” Shedeur said.

“Like, it’s no real pressure. You’re just fighting yourself and your own thoughts … and that’s the thing. … I don’t fear no names or nothing like that.”

The father and son duo are looking to turn around a Buffaloes football program that has struggled in recent years. Last season, Colorado finished 1-11.

Coach Sanders has overhauled the roster with a whopping 18 players entering the transfer portal.

Deion’s arrival has sparked excitement among the Colorado fan base. More than 47,000 fans attended the Buffaloes’ annual spring game in April.

Colorado opens the season Sept. 2, when the Buffaloes travel to Forth Worth, Texas, to face TCU. The Horned Frogs last season defeated Michigan in a College Football Playoff semifinal game before losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship.