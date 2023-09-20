Deion Sanders tells sons ‘y’all ain’t going nowhere’ in response to NFL talk

Deion Sanders has his No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes at 3-0 as they head to Eugene to take on No. 10 Oregon in Week 4.

He’s gone undefeated with his two sons starring on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is second in the country in passing yards (1,251) and seventh in passing touchdowns (10). Shilo Sanders is second on the team in tackles (19) and returned an interception for a touchdown against Colorado State.

DEION SANDERS SPEAKS OUT AGAINST REPORTED DEATH THREATS TOWARD COLORADO STATE SAFETY: ‘THIS IS A GAME’

“Coach Prime” made in clear he wants to have both his sons on Colorado’s roster for more than just one season.

While attending the Denver Broncos game over the weekend, Deion Sanders scoffed at the idea of his two sons making the leap to the next level after the 2023 college football season.

“We kind of got into it once we came here,” Sanders said. “Shilo said, ‘Oh wow, Shedeur look. You’re going to be in the NFL next year.’ I said, ‘No he ain’t.’”

“That y’all ain’t going nowhere,” Deion Sanders responded when asked by Shedeur to clarify what he was trying to say.

Shedeur is a junior who could leave after the season, while Shilo is a graduate student with two years of eligibility remaining, according to Denver Sports.

Both players will need to be sharp on Saturday if Colorado is to upset Oregon on the road.

Colorado will be playing without two-way star Travis Hunter, who was forced to head to the hospital after taking a late hit from Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn.

Despite referees throwing a flag for unnecessary roughness, Blackburn wasn’t ejected from the game.

On Tuesday, Sanders condemned those who had reportedly sent death threats to Blackburn after the hit.

“Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game,” Sanders said. “He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You can call it dirty, you can call it ‘He was just playing the game of football.’

“But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats. This is still a young man trying to make it in life. A guy that is trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or a degree, committed to excellence and go to the NFL. He does not deserve a death threat over a game.”

Colorado would be off to their first 4-0 start since 2020 if they defeat Oregon on Saturday.