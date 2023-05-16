Deion Sanders to make Colorado debut against TCU on FOX’s ‘Big Noon Saturday’

Deion Sanders will not have to wait long to make his Colorado debut in front of a nationally televised audience.

Sanders will kick off his FBS head coaching career against TCU on FOX as part of the network’s “Big Noon Saturday” telecast.

The Buffaloes will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 2 in order to take on the Horned Frogs – the national champion runner-ups – with kickoff scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the ‘Big Noon Saturday’ broadcast window for our season opener at TCU,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said. “To be one of two games showcased and announced by FOX at the Upfronts shows how much excitement there is for the Coach Prime Era to begin on a National scale.”

The game was announced along with the Nov. 25 matchup between Ohio State and Michigan.

TCU and Colorado opened the 2022 season against each other, with the Horned Frogs beating the Buffs 38-13 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

It was the start of two completely different seasons for the schools.

TCU went from being unranked to start the season, to going undefeated in the regular season before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.

Colorado was one of the worst teams in college football, going 1-11 and firing head coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start.

Another disappointing season in Boulder caused the program to take a big swing, hiring Sanders away from Jackson State in December.

Since the hiring, Sanders has put Colorado back on the map, with the Buffaloes setting attendance records for its Spring Game, and the school has sold out of season tickets for the first time in 27 years.