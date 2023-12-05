Deion Sanders, who starred at Florida State in college, won’t fret about CFP snub: ‘I can’t be upset’

Deion Sanders isn’t among the ex-Florida State players who are angered by the College Football Playoff selection committee’s decision to leave the Seminoles out of the top four despite an unbeaten record this season.

Outrage is just one of the words to describe Florida State fans after their perfect 13-0 record and ACC Championship title wasn’t good enough in the selection committee’s eyes to hold a spot in the top four. The teams that did — No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama — will all have a chance to compete for the national title.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Florida State will take on No. 6 Georgia, who lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game for its first loss of the year, in the Orange Bowl as part of the annual New Year’s Six games.

Sanders, who became a star with the Seminoles under Bobby Bowden, made his case on the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on why he isn’t surprised by the committee’s decision.

“Well, I can’t be upset. We’re recruiting against those guys. You gotta understand that. This is business now,” Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, said.

“A lot of people don’t look at it as business. I look at it as, this is entertainment, but this is business. So [there’s] no way you’re gonna leave Coach [Nick] Saban and Alabama out of a playoff.”

Sanders took it a step further, too.

He believes that Georgia, the back-to-back national champions, should be the ones complaining about the committee’s decision.

“Who should be really upset, not only Florida State but [Georgia head coach] Kirby Smart. He’s been No. 1 for the last two or three years, and they’re out?” Sanders said.

“This is unbelievable. I want those problems! Give me those problems!”

Sanders has to think about his own program, as they make the move to the Big 12 for the 2024-25 season. After a hot start that began with taking down the runner-up in the CFP last year, TCU, to begin the season, the Buffaloes hit a wall that ended with a 4-8 overall record.

It was dead last in the Pac-12, as the Buffaloes went 1-8 in the conference after previously being ranked in the Top 25 earlier this year. Sanders looked on as his squad lost their final six games.