Delaware officer shoots 2, killing man, wounding woman

A police officer shot and killed a man and wounded a woman outside a Delaware convenience store, authorities said.

New Castle County police were involved in a drug investigation shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday in Wilmington, Del., police said. During the course of the investigation, an officer fired, striking both the man and the woman, police said.

‘SOMETHING FISHY’ IN HUNTER BIDEN CASE AS MEDIA ‘DID A COMPLETE 180’: GOP OVERSIGHT CHAIRMAN

Both were taken to Christiana Medical Center, where the man was later pronounced dead. The woman was being treated for an injury said not to be life-threatening.

Police haven’t said whether either person was armed and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The police criminal investigations unit and the Delaware Justice Department’s division of civil rights and public trust are investigating. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice.