Delaware police find cocaine, heroin, guns at day care with 4 kids; 2 suspects arrested

A Delaware man and woman were arrested last week after detectives found hundreds of bags of heroin and other drugs along with firearms at a day care they operated while multiple children were present, authorities said.

Cameron Christmas, 33, and Jessica Cooper, 29, were both taken into custody without incident on Thursday afternoon at their residence in Dover, the Dover Police Department said.

Officers were conducting a drug investigation at the home, which they learned was also being operated as a day care called The Little Peoples LFCC 2, according to authorities.

During the investigation, detectives discovered 93.1 grams of cocaine, 26.4 grams of crack, 302 bags of heroin, 2 handguns, and $32,262.

Four children were in the day care at the time of the search and were turned over to their guardians, police said.

Christmas and Cooper each face a slew of charges including, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christmas was being held on $93,100 no cash bail. Cooper was held on $49,700 secured bond.