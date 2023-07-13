Delaware police warns of South American ‘crime tourists’ committing home burglaries

A Delaware police department last week warned of “South American Theft Groups” burglarizing homes throughout the country after making several arrests.

“Crime tourists travel from state-to-state committing burglaries and thefts. These groups are often unrelated to each other but use similar methods of targeting expensive homes and homes owned by Asian Americans,” the New Castle County Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Thieves typically ship the items they steal back to their home countries or attempt to sell the items prior to leaving.”

OAKLAND POLICE ARREST 9 TEENAGERS, AGES 12 TO 17, FOR DOZENS OF ROBBERIES

New Castle police have made several arrests of Colombian and Chilean citizens. Others are wanted on outstanding warrants.

Authorities said the groups often use “advanced techniques,” including radios, disguises, lookouts, and surveillance, and that the groups work fast to execute their crimes.

“They’re also crafty with bringing tools, whether it be a window punch to knock out a slider or a ladder to access a second-story window,” New Castle County Police Cpl. Michael McNasby told FOX Philadelphia.

Joshua Huang told the news outlet that he was with his parents and younger brother at their family restaurant, Hong Hing, on Saturday when their Wilmington home was targeted for the second time.

The home was first robbed in November 2022.

“It’s pretty frustrating to get robbed again,” Huang said. “It makes me wish that this time we could actually catch them, so that we could get our money back.”