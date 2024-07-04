UPDATE: Delaware State Police Cancel Gold Alert for Missing Clayton Man

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.– The Gold Alert issued by Delaware State Police Troop 3 for Steven Fabi has been canceled. Steven has been located.

Earlier Post:

Delaware State Police Troop 3 has issued a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Steven Fabi of Clayton, Delaware. He was last heard from by phone at 2:10 a.m. this morning, July 4th. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and he has made statements that raise concerns for his safety and well-being. He is described as a white man, approximately 5’6” tall, and weighing about 155 pounds, with blue eyes and short brown hair. His clothing description is currently unknown, and it is unclear whether he is traveling on foot or by car. Anyone with information regarding Steven’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling (302) 697-4454 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.